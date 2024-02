Words Aloud Words Aloud 09 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

“We’re not in love,” even though Kara Murray will recite poetry that leads you to believe you might be. Her words bring a story to life, and her poetry might make you laugh, cry, and sigh all in the space of a few lines.

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com