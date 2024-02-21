Bicycle Talk
Bicycle Talk Episode 383
 Bicycle Talk. Episode 383  February 20th 2024   Ron’s Rant:  February weather!  Why are we building more parking garages?  Anyone in planning ever consider a safe bike and bus lane?  On a positive side:Why is cycling so happy?  What happens if you cycle everyday? NINE BENEFITS OF BIKING 30 MINUTES A DAY.    Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  It’s winter, do the work and spring will be an even happier time. Ron dives right into the show with indoor tips and options.  Content:  How do you train for cycling in the winter?  Winter cycling training tips: 10 helpful steps.  Also, are you an obsessed with spinning? Nine benefits of cycling just 30 minutes a day.  Events and Finishing Points. 

