Bicycle Talk. Episode 383 February 20th 2024 Ron’s Rant: February weather! Why are we building more parking garages? Anyone in planning ever consider a safe bike and bus lane? On a positive side:Why is cycling so happy? What happens if you cycle everyday? NINE BENEFITS OF BIKING 30 MINUTES A DAY. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: It’s winter, do the work and spring will be an even happier time. Ron dives right into the show with indoor tips and options. Content: How do you train for cycling in the winter? Winter cycling training tips: 10 helpful steps. Also, are you an obsessed with spinning? Nine benefits of cycling just 30 minutes a day. Events and Finishing Points.