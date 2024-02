Words Aloud Words Aloud 08 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

You know those conversations that never leave us? Yeah, you know, those conversations that dispel a truth so strong you see it hanging in the air. Nicole Catarino tells the account of the one place where these conversations play out the most: the car.

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com