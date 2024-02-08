Words Aloud Words Aloud 07 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

She’s back! Allison Determan dazzles us once again with an action-packed movie making scene – trespassing and blood included – that brings two friends to a crossroads. How do they endure the changing seasons of their lives? How does this help us understand our ability to cope with these moments in life? And…do they finish the movie?

You can find Allison Determan on Youtube!

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com