Words Aloud 07

She’s back! Allison Determan dazzles us once again with an action-packed movie making scene – trespassing and blood included – that brings two friends to a crossroads. How do they endure the changing seasons of their lives? How does this help us understand our ability to cope with these moments in life? And…do they finish the movie?
You can find Allison Determan on Youtube!
Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan
Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com
