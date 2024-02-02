Everything to know about WHUS Battle of The Bands

Everything to know about WHUS Battle of The Bands

WHUS Radio is holding its annual Battle of The Bands this Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Student Union Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

The event is a tradition that WHUS, the University of Connecticut’s student-run radio station, has held since the 70s. It is one of the three main concerts that the station holds every year, along with “Mischief After Dark” held around Halloween and “Spring Fling” held in April.

This year’s Battle of The Bands will feature six bands that are either made up of UConn students or are based in Connecticut. Having six bands, which is the highest number of bands the event has had in years, is what makes this year’s event unique according to WHUS Events Coordinator Sophia Curran.

Battle of The Bands is also a great opportunity for UConn students to come together and support local live music, creating a sense of community.

“There’s nothing more important to me than live music, and community and culture and just being in a room with people jumping up and down,” said Curran. “We’ve got some great UConn bands performing, so it’s supporting your fellow students, and it’s going to be sick honestly.”

The six bands competing in this year’s competition are Basement Camp, Dying Under The Influence, The Jawns, Overloaded, Ruby Leftstep and The Sauce. Eight other bands auditioned for the competition, creating a total of 14 bands who wanted to perform.

Basement Camp is a new band to the Storrs music scene who features an innovative sound that they describe as “Grateful Dead meets Jack White for a jam after taking shots at the wedding of Fleetwood and Mac.”

Dying Under The Influence, better known as DUI, are a four-piece hardcore band based in Norwich, Conn. The band regularly performs with other hardcore bands at shows across the state, including with UConn’s own hardcore band Dash Cam.

The Jawns, based in Storrs, feature a rotating four to eight person lineup that features multiple guitarists and saxophone players. They brand themselves as an “indie alt psychedelic rock group” and have released multiple EPs and singles on streaming services.

Overlöded, formerly known as Löded Diper as a reference to the “Diary of A Wimpy Kid” novels, are a four-piece indie punk group based in Storrs. The band has released two albums, 2021’s “Cranium Shaker” and 2022’s “Love & Youth,” and regularly gigs across Connecticut.

Ruby Leftstep is a four-piece band from Northwestern Connecticut that describes their sound as “energetic alternative rock that, legend has it, imbues their listeners with ancient, arcane magic.” They have released one EP, 2022’s “The Ground Up,” as well as multiple singles.

The Sauce are a hardcore band from New Milford, Conn., and features a sound that the band says “supplies a high-intensity sound, focusing on themes of self-empowerment and resilience.” They released their debut album, “On The Inside,” this past July.

Students can attend the show for free with a UConn ID and other ID to show they are 18+. Community members are also encouraged to attend, and can buy tickets for $5. Tickets can be bought at the door on Saturday or purchased online at this link.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. before the show starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit whus.org or email events@whus.org for any questions.