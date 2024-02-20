Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 382 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 382: February 14th 2024 Ron’s Rant: Ron Cautions cyclists as they take to the roads during the latest warm weather weekend. And of course winter is back this week. Lots of snow predicted. On a positive side: Why are cyclists so happy? DUH. Did you get out and enjoy the weekend weather? Positive meeting with the director of the upcoming Natchaug Epic Gravel Ride. Listener comments. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Riding in the snow! Tips from a Colorado Cyclist. Content: Things you can do in winter that do not involve riding your bike: Ron talks listeners through some basic fitness tips that will enhance your cycling performance. And from last week’s show where we ran out of time, So, have you made your 2024 plan to take to the roads more for basic transportation? 5 reasons to ride more and drive less. Next time a driver complains about bike lanes, tell them that making streets safer for cyclists makes them safer for everyone. Events and Finishing Points.