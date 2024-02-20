Bicycle Talk Bicycle Talk Episode 381 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Bicycle Talk Episode 381: February 7th 2024 Ron’s Rant: Shout out to local cyclist John Ryan. Annual February head cold, blah. Drivers complain about bike lanes. On a positive side: It’s Lizzy! Local Lizzy Gunsalus places 18th in the World Cyclocross championships. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Warmer weather approaching. Let’s talk Fenders! Content: Ron talks about fenders, the reasons why and the types of fenders that work best. Saddle up or slow down? Cycling with a cold. Adding to last week’s post. 10 Cycling Metrics That Can Help You Improve Performance It’s the World Cyclocross Championships: 2024 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship results. Events and Finishing Points.