Bicycle Talk Episode 381: February 7th 2024  Ron’s Rant: Shout out to local cyclist John Ryan. Annual February  head cold, blah.  Drivers complain about bike lanes.  On a positive side: It’s Lizzy!  Local Lizzy Gunsalus places 18th in the World Cyclocross championships. Mechanical minute and cycling tips:  Warmer weather approaching. Let’s talk Fenders!  Content:  Ron talks about fenders, the reasons why and the types of fenders that work best. Saddle up or slow down? Cycling with a cold.  Adding to last week’s post. 10 Cycling Metrics That Can Help You Improve Performance  It’s the World Cyclocross Championships:  2024 UCI  Cyclo-cross World Championship results.  Events and Finishing Points. 

