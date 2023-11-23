Bicycle Talk Episode 371: November 15th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: Skinny roads save lives, according to a study on the width of traffic lanes. Well no kidding! And this is new news?

On a positive side: Too Tall Billy, and I got to ride with him on his maiden voyage on his new e-road bicycle on Saturday! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Top 5 e-bike tips. Amazon stops selling certain e-bike batteries after fire concerns. Content: Study: 12 Ft. Lanes Are Deadlier Than 10 Ft. Ones — So Why Do Many DOTs Build Them Anyway? A 12-foot lane can expect roughly 50 percent more crashes than a 10-foot one. Yet many traffic engineers still pick the wider design. Ron talks about why narrower roads are so much safer for us all. And this from CT DOT: Motor Vehicle Crashes

A Leading Cause of Death in Younger People. Ron reflects on the e-road bike revolution and why he thinks this is a very good thing. Should my next bike be an E-road bike? And a note from a listener about how the e-bike has changed his life. Next week we will talk about Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels. Events and Finishing Points.