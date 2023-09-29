Photo via Andrew DaRosa of thehour.com

What:The Sound on Sound Music Festival is one of the largest music events in Connecticut. It is located by the Long Island Sound in Seaside Park, Bridgeport, Conn. It will be held this weekend Sep. 30 through Oct. 1. The festival was founded last year, with the inaugural festival featuring the Lumineers and Dave Matthews. It was created by Jordan Wolowitz, the co-founder of Founders Entertainment. Prior to creating the Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, Wolowitz created the Governor’s Ball music festival. Since then, according to the Founders Entertainment website, his next goal was “to create another world class music festival for Connecticut.”

Where:

The festival will be located in Bridgeport, CT. It will be held on the Long Island Sound in Seaside Park. It is the largest music festival in Connecticut. It is about a 90 minute drive from Storrs, Conn. and a 3 and a half hour trip on public transit. Additionally, it is a 2 and a half hour drive from New York City.

Who:

The 2023 lineup features some of rock and pop’s most prolific and influential artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morresette, and John Mayer. But it also features other artists such as Mt. Joy, Trey Anastasio Band, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Hozier, Lord Huron, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Dispatch, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun and more.

Additionally there will be a wide variety of food options present at the festival. Food vendors include; “Zuppardi’s Apizza, PopUp Bagels, Walter’s Hot Dogs, 29 Markle Ct., Bona Bona Ice Cream, Nordic Fish, Pau Pau’s Pizza Cones, Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, Ted’s Restaurant, Grumpy Dumpling Co., Freskos Greek, Parker. Eatery & Bar, Liberty Rock Tavern, This Girl Shucks, The Tasty Yolk, Una Dolce Vita, Garelick & Herbs, Lemonate’s, Rise Brewing Co., Micalizzi’s, Little Pub, The Blind Rhino, Wakin’ Up Waggin’, Crispy Melty, Donut Crazy, Fire Engine Pizza Co., Manchester Cheesecake Company, Gotham Burger Social Club, and many more,” according to a statement from the festival. There will also be a wide variety of drink options for those over 21.

Finally, the festival will be providing improvements from last year. According to Chris Vinyard, a representative of the concert, “more space (doubling the festival footprint), a redesigned and relocated festival site with delineated walkways for ease of movement within the grounds, upgraded restroom facilities (flushable restrooms throughout the entire festival site), lighting and directional signage enhancements across the venue and parking lot areas, and increased mobile connectivity and coverage through the placement of additional portable cell towers” will be included this year.