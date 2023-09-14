EP 012 – Noah Friedman on raising a fund at 28 years old | How execution is everything

EP 012 – Noah Friedman on raising a fund at 28 years old | How execution is everything

Noah Friedman currently runs Top Shelf Ventures, an alcohol focused VC, and the Uncharted community, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and other influential people. He started his journey by meeting Michael Loeb, becoming an intern, running 3×3 insights, and kickstarting his current ventures.

Noah’s Info:

Twitter – @noahsfriedman

Uncharted – https://www.joinuncharted.com/

Top Shelf – https://www.topshelf.ventures/

Welcome to the Hillside Ventures Podcast,

Shivam Patel and Isaac Duru talk about the latest in venture capital and entrepreneurship as a student venture capitalist in Hillside Ventures, the University of Connecticut’s $1M student run venture fund.

Hillside Ventures:

Website – https://hillsideventures.uconn.edu/

Twitter – @HillsideVentures

Substack – https://hillside.substack.com/

Contact us:

Email – shivam.v.patel@uconn.edu

Twitter – @SPAT_6