Bicycle Talk Episode 360: August 30th, 2023: Ron’s Rant: .Vuelta a España chaos: Crashes, tacks, fan videos determining the results and threat of snow It’s not been an easy weekend for the organizers. On a positive side: A quick reminder of back to school. Why I love bicycle racing and its athletes. American auto industry’s annual sales were down by more than 1 million units, or 8%. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Press fit BB in Carbon frame from last week. Yup, still got it. Content: Listener feedback Ron and Billy heart to heart show last week. Vuelta starts off a bit rough. It’s not been an easy weekend for the organizers. Ron talks Vuelta and carage. Pedestrians Only: 20 Car-Free Places in America. The US Auto Industry Doesn’t Have a Supply Problem. It Has a Demand Problem. Global sales of e-bikes: 50 percent increase compared to 2019’s 200 million.

Watch out auto industry, we’re coming to get you. Events and Finishing Points.