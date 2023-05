Daniela Doncel walks a fine tightrope between fantasy and reality in her piece, Lost in a Daydream. We catch up with Daniela on creative writing at graduate school and how her background as a radio journalist informs her work. We might even inspire you to do some day dreaming of your own (just finish the episode first).

Guest: Daniela Doncel

Hosts, Editors, and Producers: Kate Ariano and Jason McMullan

Music: “Gymnopedie 1” / Podington Bear / soundofpicture.com