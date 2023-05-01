Today we talk with Keyur Shah, a UConn alum building an AI startup at Cornell Tech. Coming from a CS background, he went on to work at Amazon and being a part of the development of Alexa. He has now pivoted to the startup space and is building, Roger, which has just secured funding.

Keyur’s Info:

Github – KShah707.github.io

Welcome to the Hillside Ventures Podcast,

Shivam Patel and Joseph Roberts talk about the latest in venture capital and entrepreneurship as student venture capitalists in Hillside Ventures, the University of Connecticut’s $1M student run venture fund.

