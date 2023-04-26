This week, I am fresh from the 2023 Connecticut Naturopathic Physician’s Association Conference (CNPA). My brain is full and I’m beat! But now I know more and feel inspired, so here’s a little bit of what I learned. It’ll likely take a few shows to get through the information! This week: Todd Borne and allergies; Eugene Zampieron and psoriasis; Peter Bongiorno and mTOR and aging. Plus, MK-4 is the only form of Vitamin K2 studied to both increase bone density and prevent fractures. Thanks, John Neustadt!