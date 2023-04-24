Bicycle Talk Episode 342: April 24th 2023: Ron’s Rant: . Let’s talk cell phones, the good, the bad, and the ugly. And, Hate to be that grumpy old guy but, Tubeless tires? Yes I’m going there again. On a positive side: Coming soon! May is National Bike Month. Early Spring. Yes it’s true, the leaves are popping and the flowers are blooming and it all seems to be a week or two earlier this year. Good news for cycling! Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Pickle Juice. That’s right the miracle cramp killer. Ron and Fran talk about the benefits of this amazing liquid. Content: Liège-Bastogne-Liège The Oldest Monument Race First in 1892 258 k. Big crash for Tadej Pogačar. Out for 6 weeks? And of course Ron’s strong opinion on tubeless tires and their explosive consequences with potholes. Self defense for cyclists confronted by the irrational. Ron has an opinion here too and also something new he learned while doing research. And now, how about those cell phones and distorted drivers. Hey, here’s a great idea! Ditch the engagement ring and buy him or her an engagement bike instead. Ron and Fran give their opinions. Events and Finishing Points.