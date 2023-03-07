Alex Ha shares his experience of breaking into venture capital as a student and co-founding the Ivey Venture Capital Club with over 280 members. His mission is to share his experience, knowledge, and network to help students be successful in the venture capital space through informational sessions, meeting with venture capitalists, and sharing opportunities with the community.

