Today we talked about the nice weather and the coming dark. Then we launched into whether the pandemic is really over, and it turns out it’s not a simple answer. The World Health Organization and the CDC don’t announce it. It’s basically over when people start acting like it’s over, whether or not there are still a lot of cases out there. In that sense, it’s kind of over. But people are still catching COVID-19, and some are getting very ill with it. We’re each left to our own discretion as to how we handle it. We discuss how one might do that.

Should you get a flu shot? Maybe. Probably. Are there natural ways to manage the cold and flu season? Of course. There are no guarantees but there are great ways to manage your path through the season. Hint: don’t throw out those masks yet. Here’s some natural remedies to help you through!