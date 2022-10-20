This week it’s Back to the Back. Back pain is so prevalent and it’s such a big topic that I talked about prevention, and also went in depth regarding my ER visit. Yoga, tai chi, planks, core exercises, herbs, diet, REST, all of these are helpful for back pain!

I also did a tribute to my dear friend and colleague Chris DiPaola, who died suddenly on Friday morning, October 14. He was 49 years old. He founded the radio station WBLQ in Westerly, RI, where I broadcasted Radio Naturopath from 1999 to 2001. He was very kind to me and took me on the day that he met me, and it was a lot of fun being part of the WBLQ family. He started WBLQ as a community station, and over the years was able to get a better spot on the dial and realized his dream of becoming a commercial station. He was a pillar of the Westerly community, involved in local business and charitable causes. I and the rest of the WBLQ community are shocked and heartbroken at his loss.