Bicycle Talk Episode 31: October 17th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Roundabouts again? Really Ron? Yup. On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross Race is completed. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Burping cyclocross tires. DNF’s at the cross race due to burped tubeless tires. Content: Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross Ron talks about the past weekend race with Fran. Participants coments. Ron talks more about the Rant. The cost of round abouts vs traffic signals. If you are a taxpayer you should be outraged. Comments from former traffic engineers on the cost of constructing a roundabout. Not to mention, how much time do you spend in your car waiting at a light? Events and finishing points.