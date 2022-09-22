This episode of d’Archive features a conversation with Directing Curator Marshall Weber of Booklyn, an art dealership in Brooklyn, NY. We discuss the social justice forward perspective he has for academia and the art world as well as the company he works for, “Booklyn’s mission is to promote artists’ books as art and research material and to assist artists and organizations in documenting, exhibiting, and distributing their artwork and archives within the academic market.” The UConn Archives has worked with Marshall and Booklyn for over a decade to acquire artist’s creations and perspectives and add them to the historical research collections we preserve, including Marshall’s own work which can be discovered in the collection.

This episode is uncensored.

Featured Collections

Dana Smith, 1861 & 1863 (not yet cataloged)

Marshall Weber, 9/11 Archive (not yet processed)

