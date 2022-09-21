This past Friday, September 16th 2022, I went with some friends to see Peach Pit perform at Toad’s Place and it was an electrifying experience!

From beginning till end the room was full of energy, even for the slow songs. Everyone crowed as close as they could to the stage just to see the band pull out all the stops in their performance. The chemistry was just perfect. With every wink and gesture the band made, the crowd’s hearts soared with cheers and feelings as if they were the ones being personally sung to. Nothing screamed this feeling more than when the band crowd surfed throughout the show.

There were the classics performed such as “Alrighty Aphrodite” and the classic “Peach Pit” by Peach Pit, but every song felt varied and was injected with life that felt like a single. Not a single moment I felt bored listening to them play.

Photos taken by André Mastrandrea

One of the most memorable moments of the night was when the lead singer, Neil Smith, introduced a song with a story about a crush he had on a girl that did improv with him in high school. It was the perfect touch to break down the charismatic rockstar performance, and make many of the audience realize that they aren’t a indie band that wants the fame and fortune. They are a band that wants to put on kicka** show to make the crowd groove and have a good time.

As a musician this show made me want to immediately go home and start making music again. Not only that, but get friends together and start finding places to perform as. Thank you Peach Pit for personally helping revive my want to make and perform cool music for no other reason than the fun of creating and performing cool music. If you like indie music and have the chance to see Peach Pit, go see them. It is inspiring, energetic, exciting, and unbelievable. It is an experience you will not regret.