Bicycle Talk Episode 313: September 19th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: Coal Rolled at 4:55 am. Really? On a positive side: Another shout out to Too Tall Billy and Laura Mullally. The Worlds! The 2022 Mansfield Hollow Cyclocross course is close to done. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Stretching a new derailleur cable and STI. Content: Ron talks about being coal rolled at 4:55 in the morning on his way to work. Coal rolling explained, the bad and the ugly. Nothing good about it. Training tips: Miracle Intervals Cycling Interval Training Workouts to Increase Power. Ron explains 3 powerful examples to help increase your power and speed. Swift is on the move. Watch out Peloton. A week without driving. The Bicycle Calendar: Lots of great cycling coming up soon. and finishing points.