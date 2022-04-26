Bicycle Talk Episode 292: April 25th, 2022: Ron’s Rant: The dreaded dirt road surprise. This weekend’s surprise. On a positive side: It’s been a year. Ron talks about the scary ride in April of 2021. Going on that 30 mile ride this Saturday to “spit on the monster”. Liége-Bastogne-Liége 2022 was yesterday! Anyone out there see it? . League of American Bicyclists has ranked Massachusetts number 1 in the country in the LAB organization’s 2022 state rankings survey. Mechanical minute and cycling tips: Riding on the dirt road: Ron gives a few tips but don’t forget you can always ride off the road. Content: Ron talks LBL. What a race. Ron also talks about the LAB state ranking for Massachusetts and other states and how the conclusions were made. Quintuple Bypass Surgery Won’t Stop This Man From Riding a 50-Mile Race. Sea Otter Classic attendance hits 71,000. Lyft announced Tuesday an agreement to acquire global bike share equipment and technology supplier PBSC Urban Solutions. And what’s with those e-bike batteries and fires? Things to know and look for. Local events, More local events this week. Women’s racing clinics, and finishing points.