This week we talked about mushrooms! We talked about how the legend of Santa Claus is in part brought on by the Amanita Mushroom Shaman of the indigenous people of the Arctic,right down to the red and white dress mimicking the mushroom’s colors, and the big leather boots traditionally worn up there! We talked about a number of species of medicinal mushrooms and how they are helpful, including ordinary button mushrooms and Portobellos, which are the same species. Just make sure that any mushroom you eat, in order to benefit from the 1-3 and 1-6 beta glucans and inactivate toxins, you cook them in hot water!

Ron also spent some time talking about his current cardiovascular health, which is great! He is very happy with his progress.