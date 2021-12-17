This episode of d’Archive features an eclectic holiday mix of audio samples from the archives selected by archivist Kristin Eshelman. Having been a guest for the 2017 holiday episode #10 of the podcast, it was only natural to ask her back to start the holiday off right for a part II of sorts.

A Charlie Brown Christmas – Charles M. Shulz

Banou Chosech Legaresh (Down with Darkness) – Tom Glazer

It’s a Holiday – Ella Jenkins and Voices in Training for the Chicago Children’s Choir

Palomita Blanca (Little White Dove) – Tom Glazer

A Child’s Introduction to Jazz – Cannonball Adderley

Stella by Starlight – Oscar Peterson & Joe Pass

Christmas Day – Tessia Teaiwa & Voitoa Mallon

Black as Night – The Frost

Rock and Roll Music – Chuck Berry

Mean Old World – Sam Cooke

The Christmas Song – The Mellow Moods

Northeast Children’s Literature Collection

Samuel and Ann Charters Archives of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture

Graham is an Archivist overseeing the Human Rights and Alternative Press Collections at the UConn Library, Archives & Special Collections. His work focuses on the archivist as activist and expanding access to archives for a diverse audience. His personal interests deal with settler colonialism in antebellum Kansas Territory and Civil War memory.

