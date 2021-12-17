This episode of d’Archive features an eclectic holiday mix of audio samples from the archives selected by archivist Kristin Eshelman. Having been a guest for the 2017 holiday episode #10 of the podcast, it was only natural to ask her back to start the holiday off right for a part II of sorts.
Featured Tracks:
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Charles M. Shulz
Banou Chosech Legaresh (Down with Darkness) – Tom Glazer
It’s a Holiday – Ella Jenkins and Voices in Training for the Chicago Children’s Choir
Palomita Blanca (Little White Dove) – Tom Glazer
A Child’s Introduction to Jazz – Cannonball Adderley
Stella by Starlight – Oscar Peterson & Joe Pass
Christmas Day – Tessia Teaiwa & Voitoa Mallon
Black as Night – The Frost
Rock and Roll Music – Chuck Berry
Mean Old World – Sam Cooke
The Christmas Song – The Mellow Moods
Featured Collections:
Northeast Children’s Literature Collection
Samuel and Ann Charters Archives of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture
