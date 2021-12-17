This episode of d’Archive features an eclectic holiday mix of audio samples from the archives selected by archivist Kristin Eshelman. Having been a guest for the 2017 holiday episode #10 of the podcast, it was only natural to ask her back to start the holiday off right for a part II of sorts.

Featured Tracks:

A Charlie Brown Christmas – Charles M. Shulz

Banou Chosech Legaresh (Down with Darkness) – Tom Glazer

It’s a Holiday – Ella Jenkins and Voices in Training for the Chicago Children’s Choir

Palomita Blanca (Little White Dove) – Tom Glazer

A Child’s Introduction to Jazz – Cannonball Adderley

Stella by Starlight – Oscar Peterson & Joe Pass

Christmas Day – Tessia Teaiwa & Voitoa Mallon

Black as Night – The Frost

Rock and Roll Music – Chuck Berry

Mean Old World – Sam Cooke

The Christmas Song – The Mellow Moods

Featured Collections:

Northeast Children’s Literature Collection

Samuel and Ann Charters Archives of Blues and Vernacular African American Musical Culture