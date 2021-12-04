This episode of d’Archive was recorded in the Fall of 2019 and features a conversation with Adrianna Chestnut, a human rights intern at the Archives & Special Collections as well as a member of the student environmental activism group Fridays For Future. Adrianna explored the collections for material relating to her interests in the first Earth Day event held at UConn in 1970 and discusses the similarities between the environmental justice movements of then and now.

Featured Collections

Earth Day Speeches, UConn 1970 (audio cassette)

UConn Free Press

Logo by Melica Stinnett