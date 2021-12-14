Bicycle Talk Episode 273: December 6th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. So, what if you are the person driving the car that kills the pedestrian or cyclist? Ron shares a link to “Audacious” episode on Connecticut Public Radio with his friend Chion Wolf. Spoiler Alert Peloton, in the news! Spoiler Alert Cycling takes a hit? Cyclocross Nationals. Big shout out to our New England 65+ masters! And Women’s U23

On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Monthly progress report The Maintenance Minute: Ron talks about 2 youtube sites and what to get for your favorite cyclist. Content: Ron talks about Chion’s latest show and what it must feel like to hurt someone with a motorized vehicle. Sex in the City shocks their viewing audience with Peloton incident. Fran chimes in with insight on the medical front. Cyclocross Nationals. Big shout out to our New England 65+ masters! And Women’s U23. STUDY: Better Bike Policy Could Prevent 15K U.S. Deaths Every Year — And Not Just in Crashes Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points.