Bicycle Talk Episode 269: November 15th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Are you tired of hearing this? “Bicycles don’t belong on the roads”. In an attempt to cure the ignorance, Ron shares the CT. DOT share the road information to people who drive motorized vehicles. On a positive side: A bump in the road update: Weekly progress report Week 27 Tomorrow! . Reduced meds Feeling better. Still teaching indoor cycling at the Community Center. The infrastructure Bill, continued from last week. Build back better and what it means to bicycles. The world climate summit! More in the show. The Maintenance Minute: Maintaining that E-Bike. Basics. Content: Ron talks talks more about Build Back Better, Electric Bicycles,World climate summit. Have you been paying attention? Coalition addresses COP26 climate summit with open letter about bicycling benefits. People for bikes and their world climate presence. Infrastructure act passage will fund more bike lanes, trails. Ron compares the cost of car ownership vs., e-bikes by the numbers. How would you like to save $18,000.00 in 4 years? Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events