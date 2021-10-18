This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on September 17, 2021.

For the news, we covered the UConn Praxis Kickoff, the involvement fair, UConn’s placement in the Sierra Club Cool Schools rankings, pass/fail and withdrawal deadlines, and the selection of one of UConn’s undergraduate students for the inaugural class of Martin Luther King Social Justice Fellows.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Director Grace McFadden about UConn faculty and students tackling stormwater runoff.

News Director Grace McFadden interviewed Daily Campus Managing Editor Brandon Barzola.

This episode was produced and hosted by Grace McFadden.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.