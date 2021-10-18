Bicycle Talk Episode 267: October 18th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Driving in traffic. Why? People do this every day? Why? Also: Patent Watch: Trek, Canyon and others patent bike boxes for the D2C market. Do they care about the bicycle dealer. Not looking so good. Hey Pete where are you? On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition Wow, Ron travels to DC and remarks on the bicycle scooter traffic. The Maintenance Minute: Put a bell on it! Content: Hey Pete where are you? Secretary of transportation radio silent on bicycles? DC. D.C.’s New Vision Zero Law Could Be a Boon for Bike Lanes Modeled on a Cambridge ordinance that mandates protected bicycle infrastructure citywide, the District’s approach to taming traffic deaths is being closely watched. The Complete Business Case for Converting Street Parking Into Bike Lanes. Sudden retirement for Kaitie Keough after Fayetteville Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points. Lots of fall events!