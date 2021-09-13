Bicycle Talk Episode 262: September 13th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Ron rant’s about Freedom and the use of the word to sell cars and trucks. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. Great ride on Saturday. Longest ride since the bypass. Shout out to Chris Cane in Australia! The Maintenance Minute: Check out that Cyclocross Bike, Race season is upon us. Content: Here’s why your next bike should be a cyclocross bike. Ron explains a lot about Cyclocross Bikes, the roots of New England racing, and the difference between Road, Cross, and Gravel bikes. The Paris Roubaix, and Toxic car ads again. Local events in the next few months, Cyclocross, and finishing points.