This week I talked about the Novavax vaccine, a new vaccine for COVID-19 that is in its final stages of study before receiving emergency use authorization. It may be more palatable to many people because it doesn’t use mRNA or DNA technology, just purified spike protein and a plant immune adjuvant. It may be available as soon as October.

I also talked about vaccine hesitancy and why people think the vaccines were “rushed”. They really weren’t, many parts of the research process existed already, and they were studied in a fashion that’s comparable to how other vaccines have been studied. I go into detail about this.

To finish off, I find various ways to encourage people to get regular exercise! Let’s hope they work!