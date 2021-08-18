This week, I did a review of Lyme disease recommendations for prevention and treatment. I’ve been seeing more people with Lyme disease lately, and lots of people getting tick bites or pulling them off animals. We’ve had a lot of rain and dampness and that’s an ideal breeding ground for ticks. With such an extreme focus on COVID-19, people may have forgotten that tick borne illness is not cancelled! So, discussion of antibiotics, keeping your yard trimmed and safe, insect repellent, and natural prevention and treatment of tick borne illnesses.