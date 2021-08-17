Bicycle Talk Episode 258: August 16th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. Shoddy mechanic with bad advice. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. The Vuelta Espania, Steeple Chase Bike Tour. FTF Fondo’s! The Maintenance Minute: The Quick Link. Why this is best solution to chain installation and repair. Content: Ron Talks today about the Steeple Chase Bike Tour and walk. 30th anniversary. The Vuelta! Heart attacks and Athletes:. The story of Tim O’Donnell. It can happen to anyone. Industry news from the front page of Bicycle Retailer. VanMoof ‘short film’ touts the benefits of bike commuting in big cities. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.