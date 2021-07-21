Bicycle Talk Episode 255: July 20th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. TDF It’s over! I’m exhausted just watching this year’s tour. Not sure if I am relieved. An off duty police officer kills young bicycle rider in Chicago and gets a situation? Really? On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. FTF Fondo #2 for me! The Maintenance Minute: Results on replacing extremely worn parts. Ultegra levers with 20K + on them. Content: The TDF, Cav vs Merckz.. Wout van Aert: I’m just a little cyclist compared with Eddy Merckx. Let’s talk about Eddy Merckx. Outstanding TDF this year. Ron talks about some highlights. Women empowered by bicycles around the world. Why everyone should ride a bike. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.