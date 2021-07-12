Bicycle Talk Episode 254: July 12th, 2021: Ron’s Rant. TDF rest day. Wow did we need this again. I’m exhausted just watching this year’s tour. On a positive side: A bump in the road update. Ron keeps listeners up to date on his condition. My first FTF Fondo! Welcome to New Paltz! Ron reflects on a touching story of a riders first outdoor FTF tour. Parents encourage kids to join them in the tour! The Maintenance Minute: Replacing extremely worn parts. Ultegra levers with 20K + on them. Content: Anyone watching the TDF, week 2? Another great week? Cav vs Merckz.. Records breaking. What a weekend in the mountains. Sepp Kuss! Who’s abandoning and who is on the edge. The rising young stars of cycling. As for Mark Cavendish. And final, Coca Cola vz new GU Cola flavor. Local events in the next few months, and finishing points.