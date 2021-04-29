By Shirah Wasik

The UConn women’s lacrosse team played a close division game against the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team last Friday with the UConn Huskies winning 15-14. But the Georgetown Hoyas were the first to score in the game thanks to Caroline Frock’s unassisted goal. Within the first half, the Hoyas had five additional girls score goals, all unassisted. Michaela Bruno was the only girl from Georgetown to score twice in the first half.

On the other hand, the UConn Huskies had five girls scoring goals within the first half. The star among them was Kyra Place, scoring three goals, two of which were unassisted. Place’s last goal of the first half was assisted by Lia LaPrise. LaPrise also assisted Sam McKenna in the first half. The three other Huskies scored unassisted. By the end of the first half, the game was tied, 7-7.

Going into the second half, both teams knew they had to step it up as it was a tied game. The Huskies came in ready to score, taking the first four goals of the second half. LaPrise scored the first two of those goals, both of which were unassisted. She then went on to score another goal later in the half, which was also unassisted.

UConn saw two other players score: Place, scoring three times in the second half, all of which were unassisted, and Olivia Troy, scoring two unassisted goals. The Huskies were able to rack up eight points in the second half, adding to their seven points previously scored. Although the Hoyas secured seven points in the second half, it wasn’t enough to pull out the win.

FINAL-OT:



Have a DAY Kyra Place!!! The UConn sophomore scores a career-high six goals, the last wins it in OT.



Huskies and Hoyas do it again on Sunday at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/Y8MEcBAHgj — UConn Lacrosse (@UConnWLAX) April 23, 2021

Georgetown saw six women score in the second half, all of which were unassisted except for one. Frock assisted Natalia Lynch’s goal with three minutes left in the half. The Hoyas’ star of the second half was Kylie Hazen, scoring twice.

The UConn Huskies pulled off the win in a super close division game. Their record now goes to 6-8, and 5-4 in the Big East. The Georgetown Hoyas’ record is now 10-5 and 6-3 in the Big East. UConn’s overall star of the game was Place as she scored six times throughout the game. The Hoyas’ overall star was Bruno as she scored three times throughout the course of the game. Although UConn won the game, they did have one penalty as Stephanie Palmucci got a yellow card in the first half.