Tasked with the prompt to create a project that puts you outside of your comfort zone, the fall 2020 Zine committee created the first WHUS Zine in over two years. Featuring writing pieces, illustrations, collages, photographs and more, the Zine explores comfort, fears and societal expectations in a truly unique fashion. Read the full edition on issuu or receive a physical copy by signing up for a free merchandise pack, available while supplies last.