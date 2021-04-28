This episode originally aired on April 21, 2021.

Kate Ariano and Jonathan Kopeliovich, two radio correspondents for a Connecticut-based radio station, investigate and provide information about local current events.

On this episode of News On Overdrive, Kate and Jonathan talk about the impact that COVID-19 has had on mental health in young adults and college students across the country. University of Connecticut students Mia Jordan and Abraham Feldman about the toll that the last year has taken on their mental health. Serena Verma, host of UConn’s Holistic Huskies podcast, talked about the resources available on and off college campuses for students looking for help.

President and CEO of United Services Diane Manning discussed the dramatic rise in mental health crises that the organization has seen and what role United Services plays in the Connecticut community. Psychotherapist Beth O’Malley talked about how students are feeling uncomfortable with where they are at this stage of their lives after a year-long pause and the easy ways for people to take control of their mental health.