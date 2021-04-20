This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on April 16, 2020.

For the news, we covered the new Undergraduate Student Government legislation supporting LGBTQIA+ students, the two 2021 Truman Scholars from UConn, the Alumni Relations panel discussing the impact of the pandemic on mothers and the death of UConn student Amanda Higgins.

There was no featured news package this week.

WHUS 2021 Battle of the Bands winners Cyborg Village came on the show to talk about who inspires them to make music, how they came up with the idea for their battle-winning music video and which one of them may or may not be a cyborg.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.