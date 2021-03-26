This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on March 26, 2020.

For the news, we covered course registration for UConn’s 2021 summer session, UConn’s fall 2021 reentry plan, the Eversource Energy Center renewable energy research and UConn being honored with the inaugural Jesse L. Moore 2021 Supplier Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Jonathan Kopeliovich about SUBOG’s Q&A with actress, writer and producer Issa Rae, the star of the webseries “Awkward Black Girl.”

Current WHUS News Director Kate Ariano, Operations Manager Rita Plante, WTIC1080 Reporter Daniela Doncel and Ally Urban whispered about the autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR, community.

This episode was produced and hosted by Ally Urban.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.