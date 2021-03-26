By Noam Watt

The University of Connecticut Softball team opened up the brand new Burrill Family Field in style on Wednesday March 24, beating in-state opponent Central Connecticut State University 10-2.

Reese Guevarra capped off a three-run fifth inning with a walk-off inside-the-park two RBI home run, giving UConn a win because of the run rule. The Huskies eight-run lead after five innings gave them their 10th win of the season, improving to an even 10-10.

Guevarra, who is hitting .338 this season, kept up her torrid pace with a three-hit day, scoring all three times she reached base. Briana Marcelino and Madisyn Estorga each knocked in two runs apiece.

“We’re so grateful to be able to play in the stadium…” – @reeseg99 #WEBeforeMe | #BrickxBrick pic.twitter.com/MH2GQG30E3 — UConn Softball (@UConnSoftball) March 24, 2021

Starting pitcher Payton Kinney dazzled on the mound, going four innings giving up just one hit and striking out seven. The freshman picked up her fifth win of the season. Meghan O’Neil closed out the day on the mound for the Huskies, giving up two runs in the fifth inning.

Wednesday was the soft opening of the new home for UConn Softball. Friends and family were allowed inside the stadium, while a number of students enjoyed the warm spring weather and got a view of the game from the hill beyond center field. UConn will officially open up the new stadium on Saturday March 27, when they welcome Big East foe Butler for a doubleheader.