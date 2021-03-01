This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 26, 2020.

For the news, we covered the announcement of in-person tours for admitted UConn class of 2025 students, the USG presidential debate on Tuesday Feb. 23 and how students feel about the spring break policy this semester due to COVID-19.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Nick Hellinghausen and covered the baseball team’s weekend in Charlottesville.

UConn senior and hip-hop musician JR SPECS joined Rita to talk about his latest song, “GETCHA GEEKED,” as well as how he got to where he is in his music career at UConn. He even shared the purpose of the apricot-themed release for his latest single.

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Rita Plante.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.