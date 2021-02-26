Be sure to go to podcasttheway.com for new episodes (29 is currently out)

Today’s guest is Don Grant; a professional voice actor whose work has even appeared in Super Bowl commercials. There’s a lot to discuss in the profession of voice acting, from the technical to the historical. In this episode, he shares his perspective that comes from decades of practicing and performing. Tune in to learn more, or you can always just tune in to hear my voice outclassed for an entire episode.

Don Grant was an excellent guest and kind enough to lend his voice for the new intro and outro for the way. Be sure to check out his podcast below!

