WHUS Radio will be hosting its second annual Battle of the Bands on March 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. The event will feature local bands Bleach the Sky, Cyborg Village, Roadhog and Zebvlon. All of the bands are part of the University of Connecticut community, so come support some familiar faces!

The entire event will be live streamed to the public at the official WHUS Twitch account: https://www.twitch.tv/whusradio. There will be a live MC throughout the duration of the event as well as live audience voting, so make sure you stick around until the end.

The first 25 people that fill out this form will receive a special WHUS Radio Battle of the Bands Merch Pack that will include t-shirts, posters and more.

Direct any questions to Events Coordinator Ling Chi at events@whus.org.