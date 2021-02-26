In this episode, my good friend Maya and I sat down for a discussion about mental health, burnout, and coping with kindness. She shared some wise insights about self care and we had some laughs along the way. Maya is a social work student, yoga teacher, artists, student organizer, and matcha latte enthusiast. You can contact her via instagram or her email mayatatikola@gmail.com to learn more about her virtual yoga classes or with any other questions.

Talking Across Activisms is a podcast about activism in Connecticut and beyond. Talking Across Activisms aims to provide a platform for grassroots and radical organizers to share their perspectives on justice and liberation. Follow us on Instagram and keep up to date with the blog for more articles about activism and social justice.

Guests:

Maya Tatikola, she/her/hers

Music:

Find Your Way Beat – Nana Kwabena

Podcast Host:

Gabriela Ramos-King