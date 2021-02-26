This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on February 19, 2020.

For the news, we covered the emergence of the hot sauce trend among UConn Huskies fans, a potential plan from administration to lower the projected tuition increase, three suspicious fires at the UConn Storrs campus and how artivism plays a role in the intersectionality of activism and creativity.

Our featured news package this week was produced by WHUS News Correspondent Nick Hellinghausen and covered UConn’s first Podcast Symposium.

WHUS Radio Program Coordinator Jason McMullan joined us to talk about all things WHUS. He shared how he first got his start at the station around 20 years ago and what some of his favorite memories have been since then – including producing his own shows.

This episode was produced and hosted by Kate Ariano.

This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music.