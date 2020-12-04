This podcast is a digital archive of the WHUS News Team broadcast which airs on 91.7 FM once a week.

This episode aired on December 4, 2020.

For the news, we covered which analytics that professors can see through virtual learning, the PeopleSoft Admin update, the Rainbow Center’s virtual ceremony for Transgender Day of Rememberance and UConn professor Thomas Miceli’s work in eminent domain law.

There were no featured news packages this week.

Shawn Smith is a neurodiversity advocate and consultant and the founder of the educational campaign, “Don’t Dis-My-Ability.” He talked about society’s stigmatization of those who are neurodiverse and how this impacted his educational experience growing up.

This episode was produced by Kate Ariano and hosted by Jonathan Kopeliovich. This podcast is in collaboration with The Daily Campus and UCTV at the University of Connecticut. Ethan Smith is the creator of our theme music. OrangeFreeSounds is the creator of the background music.