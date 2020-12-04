Spread the word…the Battle of the Bands is returning! Any current group of University of Connecticut students or alumni with a band are welcome to apply to perform at our virtual show on March 13, 2021. The winner of this contest will not only get the chance to perform a live streamed set on WHUS social media platforms, but they will also receive an exclusive WHUS Public Relations package, including opening for our annual Spring Fling concert, an interview segment on Husky Nation News and more!

The first ever Battle of the Bands was held on February 14, 2020 and featured several bands from the UConn community including Two Headed Girl, JR Specs, Zebvlon, Homemade and our winner, One Time Weekend. The event drew about 300 attendees and went down as one of the most successful concerts in WHUS history. Don’t miss your chance to be remembered as a UConn rockstar, and apply today!

Watch a video from the 2020 Battle of the Bands below.

Video: Josh Bibbey

Submit your application here by January 6, 2021 after reviewing the guidelines to apply here. If you have any questions, please contact Ling Chi at events@whus.org.