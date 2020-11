100 years later and we’re in another epidemic. Ben Kitchings has a master’s degree and has spent a lot of time studying the Spanish flu along with reading and hearing stories surrounding COVID-19. In fact, the first season of his top 100 documentary ranked podcast “The History Voyager” was on this very relationship between the two viruses. In this episode, he shares what the Spanish Flu was like historically, and how it compares to the modern day’s Coronavirus.